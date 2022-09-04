The Game Ranch review: Smash some pins while you eat and drink

A trend is emerging which combines comfort food, cocktails and gaming options - some industry insiders refer to it as "eater-tainment."

The Game Ranch in Powai is one such space. The man behind the venture, restaurateur Prasuk Jain, has previously created spaces such as The Game Palacio, Pink Wasabi, and Snow World Theme Park.

A cowboy-themed restaurant, The Game Ranch is designed like a ranch with woody interiors, horses (fake, of course), live barbeque and even a jail inside. There are lassos, old tools, leather chaps, saddles and vests on the walls; and the chandeliers are crafted from wagon wheels. It does feel like a wild outpost that’s been transplanted to Mumbai. Only a mechanical bull is missing from the rodeo action.

Bowling cost is set at Rs 721 per person.

This rustic spot in Powai fills up frequently, especially on weekend nights. There is seating outdoors on the patio, surrounded by a live grill and lots of greenery. But the highlight of course is the four-lane bowling alley where butlers serve drinks right to your lane.

The large food menu has burgers, steaks, chops, sandwiches, tacos, pasta, and salads. The wood-fired pizzas are the highlight. I tried the pepperoni pizza - the sweetness of a homemade tomato sauce and generous use of pepperoni led to wordless grunts of pleasure.

The poached pear salad with crumbled feta and candied walnuts was like summer on a plate. The fries were excellent too - triple-cooked and crunchy.

Then came The Big Boy Beef Burger. Well-seasoned patty draped in egg, crispy bacon and cheddar - gloriously messy but so satisfying.

This plate deserved a drink and that’s where the trouble starts. Most of the drinks’ flavour notes range from sweet to sweetest, but the biggest offender is the gin-based cocktail Purple Rain. Though made with raspberry puree, orange bitters and egg white, it seemed to clang the same repeated note of sweetness.

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

The slight loss of momentum continued with the Michelada, which needed something more intense than the salt and chili rim to resurrect what felt like watered down Corona in a glass. It was returned to the bar to be fixed but that’s before I spotted the signage on the bar that read – Don’t f*ck with the bartender!

Thankfully, we finished with a moist and gooey chocolate and hazelnut mud cake and then proceeded to smash some pins.

Yes, this ranch has some bumps in its stable. But it is an affordable labour of love that’s interesting.

Address: Delphi Building, Delphi Orchard Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Tel: 8976700971/72

Cost for two: Rs 1,800 (approx) without alcohol. Bowling: Rs 721 per person.