 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

'India’s struggle for independence and final victory has been a resonant subject for me from childhood': author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Deepali Singh
Nov 27, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest novel is a tale of sisterhood set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for freedom.

Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Post the success of The Last Queen, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s latest offering is a rousing story of three sisters and a nation that is struggling for freedom from British rule. Praising the novel, writer Amitav Ghosh has called Independence ‘a spellbinding saga’ with ‘vividly drawn, compelling characters’. Divakaruni shares her thoughts behind the themes discussed in the novel as well as her visit to Jaipur LitFest early next year.

Was Independence and the freedom struggle a subject you have been meaning to explore?

India’s struggle for independence and final victory has been a resonant subject for me from childhood. My grandfather and mother, who lived through those times, had told me many stories of heroism and also harrowing tales of suffering, sacrifice and death that finally led to India’s freedom. But it was after I finished writing The Last Queen, about Maharani Jindan of Punjab who fought bravely and tragically against the British in the 1800s that I became especially determined to write this story. I needed to write a book when the British are forced to leave India and she is finally decolonised.

Most of the characters in the novel face the conflict of choosing between their personal desires and sacrificing their happiness for the sake of the greater good. By giving each of the sisters a voice, was it your attempt to make them more real and relatable instead of being judged by the reader?

Yes, I wanted to make the three sisters very real and relatable, with their own voices, their own dreams, and even their own flaws. They are torn between duty and desire, which I think is a struggle that many of us have to face. It is my hope that readers will get pulled into the sisters’ stories and their struggles and empathise with them.

There are writers who have focused on women protagonists and their lives but they have been far and few in between. How important is it for you to focus on women characters? Does it come organically to you or do you have to think hard about their stories before putting pen to paper?