All about Mumbai’s street names

Preeti Verma Lal
Jan 01, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

A look at the history of the names of 24 famous streets of Mumbai — as Samuel T Sheppard wrote in 1917.

Mumbai roads. (Photo: Prerna Rajkumar via Unsplash)

If one is to track the genesis of Bombay street names, go no further than the Preface to Bombay Place-Names and Street Names: An Excursion into the Byways of the History of Bombay City (1917, Times Press), in which writes Samuel T Sheppard, the late editor of The Times of India, “Bombay has derived many of its street-names as one would expect in the East — from castes or occupations. Then it has a fine mixture of English, Parsi, Hindu and Mahomedan family names, the English being a far larger group than the others and the Portuguese being, somewhat unexpectedly, almost negligible in size. Among other large groups of names are those derived from mythology and places of worship, trees, tanks, and physical peculiarities, while a fair number of names has been imported direct, readymade so to speak, from other parts of India.”

Here’s a look at the history of the names of a few famous streets of Mumbai — as Sheppard wrote in 1917.

Dalal Street

Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Dalals (sharebrokers) assemble for business on this street. This street speculation became very prominent in 1913 when R Mactier, the acting Police Commissioner, endeavoured to interfere with the Dalals in the enjoyment of what they had come to regard as a right, namely, the occupation of this street.

Colaba