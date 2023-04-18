 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

When a client told Sarosh Zaiwalla that he bribed a retired SC judge who headed an arbitral tribunal

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Zaiwalla was speaking of integrity and honesty as being key to improving the standards of arbitration in India

Sarosh Zaiwalla

Sarosh Zaiwalla, Founder and Senior Partner of London-based law firm Zaiwalla and Co, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol recollected a client once told him that he had to ‘buy off’ a retired Supreme Court judge who led a panel of arbitrators.

Zaiwalla said, “I must say that I have come across in a New Delhi arbitration 10 or 15 years ago, three Supreme Court judges in a panel. And I had taken a British Indian client for it. After the hearing when I met him in London, and I said that I think we have done quite well. He says no, the principal chairman said you have not done quite well and I had to buy him off! I don’t know if this is true or not, but one must come down heavily on any lack of integrity.”

He was speaking of integrity and honesty as being key to improving the standards of arbitration in India. He said, “I must be frank with you. It has been suggested to me that some of the arbitrators are not very honest, I have no evidence to prove this, but people talk about it. Now that is wrong, and it must be checked.”

Zaiwalla was speaking on how the Bar Council of India permitting the entry of foreign law firms will change the landscape of legal profession in the country.