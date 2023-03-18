 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No sanctity of intel reports if details made public: Rijiju on Collegium resolution on judgeship candidates

Mar 18, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

Rijiju said it is the government's duty to carry out due diligence on names recommended by the collegium and form opinions on a candidate and the government takes a call based on these inputs.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 18 said that there will be no sanctity to the Union government’s efforts to gather intelligence reports on candidates for judgeship if such reports are made public.

The collegium on January 18 released resolutions reiterating its stand on certain candidates. The resolutions cited intelligence reports on the candidates that agencies like Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) had gathered on the candidates.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023 on March 18, the Union law minister said that it is the duty of the government to carry out due diligence on names recommended by the collegium. He said, “Otherwise I will be sitting as a postmaster.”

According to Rijiju, the government has the resources to gather inputs from various agencies and form opinions on a candidate and the government takes a call based on these inputs.