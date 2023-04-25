 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Unstamped arbitration agreement not valid, can't be enforced, rules SC

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

The Supreme Court's order is a majority verdict, with two of the five judges, Justices Ajay Rastogi and Hrishikesh Roy, dissenting from the judgment

Arbitration Agreements

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court in a majority verdict on April 25 held that unstamped arbitration agreements are not legally enforceable.

The law requires that the stamp duty for a document be paid for it to become enforceable legally. The case was referred to the constitution bench after two three-judge benches came to different conclusions on the issue.

The constitution bench too was divided on the matter with two justices dissenting from the verdict.

Justice Ajay Rastogi, one of the two dissenting justices, said the existence of a certified copy of an arbitration agreement whether unstamped or not is enforceable to appoint an arbitrator. It is for the arbitrator to adjudicate the preliminary issues on the document.