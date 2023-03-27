 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Bilkis Bano case convicts' release on April 18

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

The court has also asked the Union government and Gujarat state government to furnish documents pertaining to the release of convicts.

Supreme Court will hear Bano's plea on April 18, 2023

The Supreme Court on March 27 set April 18 at 2 PM for the final hearing of petitions challenging the pre-mature release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

The court also requested the Union government and the Gujarat state government to provide documents related to the release of the convicts. Justice KM Joseph, who led the bench, observed that the crimes committed against Bilkis Bano were "horrendous." However, the bench clarified that they would only hear legal questions and not emotional pleas.

The petitions challenging the early release were filed by Bilkis Bano and certain public-spirited individuals. The court asked the parties to briefly explain the points that will be argued when the hearing starts.

After hearing the lawyers, the court asked Gujarat if it had considered the past record of the convicts who were released on remission and if such a remission policy would be applied to convicts in other cases as well.