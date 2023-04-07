 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Senior lawyers praise SC judgment against use of sealed covers, call it historic

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

The apex court has often discouraged the practice of submitting documents in a sealed cover because it does not give the opposing party an opportunity to counter claims made therein

Supreme Court set aside government's decision not to renew the TV channel's license

Senior lawyers have praised the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against the use of documents submitted in sealed covers, calling the verdict historic and a blow in favour of the principle of natural justice.

‘Sealed cover jurisprudence,’ as it is called, refers to litigants submitting documents that are confidential in their opinion to the court in a closed envelope without giving copies to the opposing side, as mandated in the law.

The apex court has often discouraged the practice because it does not give the opposing party an opportunity to counter the claims that are made therein.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court’s chequered history with ‘sealed cover’ documents