SC says it will decide legal issues related to appointment of police chiefs of Delhi, other cities 'once and for all'

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Earlier on January 16, the apex court had disposed of the petition of the NGO 'CPIL' challenging the appointment of now-retired IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will deal decide "once and for all" the legal issue of whether the earlier apex court judgement laying down procedures for the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) in states will also be applicable to Delhi and other cities.

The top court, hearing petitions challenging the appointment of senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner, said the pleas, so far as they relate to the appointment of Asthana, have become infructuous as the officer has superannuated.

However, the part Delhi High Court verdict, which had held that the apex court judgement in the Prakash Singh case applies to state DGPs only and not to cities like Delhi and the selection of Commissioner of Police, needs to be dealt with as it has a recurring effect, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said and added the matter will be listed in April.

"While dismissing the plea of NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL), the high court had said the apex court decision in the Prakash Singh case, which mandated a minimum tenure for certain police officials and the constitution of a UPSC panel before selection, was not applicable to the appointment of the Police Commissioner for Delhi.