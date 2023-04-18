 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC defers plea against Karnataka scrapping 4% OBC reservation for Muslims to Apr 25

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

In March 2023, the Karnataka government announced its decision to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 18 deferred the hearing in pleas against the scrapping of 4 percent OBC reservation for Muslims in Karnataka to April 25, after the state assured that it will not make appointment/admissions based on the government order till then.

Appearing for Karnataka, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta sought time to argue as he is to appeal before the Constitution Bench on same-sex marriage. He further said that he will compile a reply over the weekend and sought for the case to be adjourned.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners requested that a copy of the reply to be served on them as well. The bench agreed to SG's request and adjourned the case after recording his assurance.

On April 13, Justice KM Joseph, who led the bench,  informed that the reservation was prima facie scrapped on shaky grounds and expressed his intention to stay the government order till the next date of hearing.