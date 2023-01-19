 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC collegium stands by its recommendation to appoint Saurabh Kirpal as India's first gay HC judge

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The recommendation to appoint Saurabh Kirpal as a Delhi High Court judge was in November 2022 referred back to the SC collegium for reconsideration over his intimate relationship with a Swiss national and him being open about his sexual orientation

Saurabh Kripal is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud reiterated on January 18 its 2021 recommendation for the appointment of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge in the Delhi High Court. Saurabh Kirpal is a member of the LGBTQ community.

The recommendation to appoint Kirpal as a Delhi High Court judge was made unanimously by the HC in October 2017; it was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court collegium in November 2021. However, in November 2022, it was referred back to the SC collegium for reconsideration over two objections two Kirpal’s appointment:

1)  His partner is a Swiss national;

2)  He is in an intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation

According to the collegium’s resolution reiterating Kirpal’s recommendation, a letter from the Law Minister stated that though “homosexuality stands decriminalised in India, nonetheless same-sex marriage still remains bereft of recognition either in codified statutory law or uncodified personal law in India”. It also stated that  Kirpal’s “ardent involvement and passionate attachment to the cause of gay rights” would not rule out the possibility of bias and prejudice.

On his sexual orientation, the collegium has cited the Supreme Court’s judgment upholding every individual's right to maintain their own dignity and individuality based on their sexual orientation. It states: “The fact that Mr Saurabh Kirpal has been open about his orientation is a matter which goes to his credit.”