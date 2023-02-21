 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC begins AI-based transcription of hearings on real-time basis

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

CJI Chandrachud said that the technology will help lawyers, judges and law students as well

The Supreme Court started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcribe hearings live on an experimental basis from February 21.

A large screen installed in the Chief Justice of India’s (CJI) court hall will display the arguments and counter arguments of the lawyers. The technology will be used during the Constitution Bench hearing of the case pertaining to the Maharashtra Political Crisis.

“We are trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. It is an experiment. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments as well. This will not just help the lawyers, but will also help law colleges analyse how the arguments are made,” Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said in the open court.

The CJI also said that the transcript of arguments will be given to the lawyers before it is uploaded to the Supreme Court website. He, however, mentioned that the technology may encounter some problems if two lawyers speak at the same time. Such glitches will, however, be fixed as it is used more.