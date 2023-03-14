 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No technical requirement for device manufacturer to pre-install entire Google suite, CCI tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

CCI made the point to argue that Google’s MADA is a tool to enforce the company’s anti-competitive policies.

CCI stated that Google Search is the default search engine for many web browsers, and including its competitor Apple’s Safari.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 14 argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that there is no technical requirement for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to pre-install the entire Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, who appeared for the CCI, made this argument to say that Google’s Mobile Application Development Agreement (MADA), which mandates that the OEMs should pre-install the entire GMS and not individual apps, is a tool to enforce the tech giant’s anti-competitive policies.

Dominant player’s responsibility

Venkataraman argued that every dominant player in a market has certain self-imposed responsibilities and Google being a market leader in India through Android OS, should have acted responsibly to ensure there is healthy competition.