NCLAT will review NCLT's decision on YEIDA's claims regarding compensation to farmers in the Jaypee Infratech case

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

In March 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group for Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process, raising hopes for more than 20,000 homebuyers waiting for their apartments in Noida for over a decade.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked courts not to rely on portions determining compensation to farmers in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA) claims in National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) March 7 order approving the resolution plan submitted by the Suraksha Group for Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process.

The NCLAT has found substantial grounds to entertain and hear the appeal as NCLT's order virtually extinguishes YEIDA's claim of additional compensation farmers' compensation by allocating INR 10 lakhs.

YEIDA had filed claims for Rs 6,111.59 crore, mainly on account of pending works and External Development Charges (EDCs), unexecuted external development works, and other future works.

It had also sought 64.7 percent additional compensation payable to farmers from whom it had acquired land, raising a claim of approximately Rs 1,689 crore. However, Suraksha, the successful resolution applicant, had allocated only Rs 10 lakh towards EDCs, and NCLT rejected its claims for additional compensation payable to the farmers and others.