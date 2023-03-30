MP High Court judge requests for transfer since his daughter will practice in the same court, collegium accepts

The Collegium on March 28 accepted a transfer request by Justice Atul Sreedharan, a judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court on the ground that his elder daughter would enter practice next year and would be appearing before the District Court and the Indore Bench of the High Court.

According to the resolution, Justice Sreedharan by a letter dated January 23, asked for a transfer since he does not want to continue in the Madhya Pradesh High Court when his daughter enters practice.

Judges recuse from hearing cases where their relatives appear as lawyers since it is a conflict of interest.

The Collegium accepted the request of Justice Atul Sreedharan recommended that he betransferred, to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in the interest of better administration of justice.

Justice Sreedharan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 7, 2016.

S.N.Thyagarajan