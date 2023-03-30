 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: Why did SC permit the govt to use Rs 5,000 cr from the Sahara-SEBI refund account?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court that an amount of Rs. 24,979 crore is lying unutilised with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Supreme Court of India has directed the disbursement of Rs. 5000 crore

On March 29, pursuant to an application by the Ministry of Cooperation, the Supreme Court permitted the government of India to utilise Rs 5,000 crore from the Sahara-SEBI refund account, to pay back the depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

According to a statement by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in the SC, an amount of Rs 24,979 crore is lying unutilised with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this account.

Moneycontrol explains how the money came to be deposited in the Sahara-SEBI refund account, what did the ministry ask of the court, and what the court’s order says.

What is the Sahara-SEBI refund account?