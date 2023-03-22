 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What is OROP? Why is SC fixing timelines for payments?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the pension scheme for the armed forces in March 2022 and asked the government to clear all arrears in three months.

A year after India’s Supreme Court upheld the validity of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme for the armed forces in March 2022, the case still appears in its cause list because the Union government sought additional time to pay the arrears.

Initially, the Supreme Court asked the government to clear all the dues in three months from March 2022. However, the government has so far sought three extensions. Since the Supreme Court’s order mandated a timeline for the payment of arrears, the court continues to monitor it.

On March 20, 2023, the Supreme Court set new dates for clearing the OROP dues to the armed forces veterans and family pensioners. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed the government to disburse the pension in the following manner:

-  Family pensioners and gallantry award winners to be paid their pension in a single instalment on or before April 30, 2023.