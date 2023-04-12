 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains: What is Google Vs CCI Season Two, which is set to begin at NCLAT on April 17

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

Moneycontrol brings you the finer details of the legal battle between the global search giant and India’s anti-trust regulator that has wider implications for apps and the start-up world.

Google will start arguing its appeal from April 17

Google is gearing up for the second leg of its legal battle against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on April 17 at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The tech giant will be appealing against the CCI's order imposing a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore for its alleged abuse of its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies.

Moneycontrol explains how this order came to be passed by the CCI, what CCI asked Google to do, and how the tech giant has implemented the order.

What is the CCI’s order?