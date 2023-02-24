 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MADA does not prevent device manufacturers from pre-installing competing apps, Google tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

The tech giant said that many OEMs pre-install more non-Google apps than Google apps in their devices.

CCI held that Google can neither force OEMs of smart devices to preinstall its apps nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps.

Google, on February 24, argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) does not prevent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from pre-installing competing apps with similar functionality.

The tech giant said that many OEMs routinely pre-install more non-Google apps than Google apps in their devices.

Google, while defending MADA, cited that while Google’s web browser Chrome comes pre-installed in devices as a part of the Google suite, many OEMs make their own web browsers as default applications.

The tech giant thus submitted that its MADA does not prevent the manufacturers from pre-installing competing apps.