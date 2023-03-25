 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Initiate dialogue with court administration before exploring the option of strike: CJI tells lawyers

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 25, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Justice Chandrachud was speaking in Madurai at an event organised by the Madras High Court for laying of the foundation stone for additional court buildings in Madurai and the inauguration of the Mayiladuthurai Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 25 asked lawyers to engage in dialogue with court administrations over their differences. “While it is natural for the bar to have issues with the functioning of the court administration, I request the lawyering community to resort to deliberation and discussion before exploring the option of a strike,” he had said.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was the chief guest at the event, and others in attendance included Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, and Justices MM Sundaresh and Ramasubramanian, judges of the Supreme Court.

The CJI said the Indian courts heard over two crore cases through video conferencing during the pandemic while the Supreme Court presided over more than four lakh cases through video conferencing till February 2023.