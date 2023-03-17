HC clears decks for PwC to sue Ramalainga Raju for Rs 100 crore

Telangana High Court has cleared the decks for the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to sue B Ramalinga Raju, the disgraced founder of Satyam Computers (now merged into Tech Mahindra) for Rs 100 crore for the loss caused to its reputation and business.

PwC, which was the statutory auditor of Satyam Computers between 2000 and 2009, had sued Raju for the damages it suffered ever since his confession to India’s largest accounting fraud in January 2009. The audit firm claimed that owing to the fraud perpetrated by Raju and associates and their deceitful conduct, it had suffered a huge loss of clients and profits, and irreparable commercial damages.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)