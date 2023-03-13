 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Google vs CCI: What has been argued in NCLAT so far?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Google has said its piece. Now the CCI will present its side of the case from March 13. Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, who represents CCI, is likely to argue the case.

(Image: AFP)

Next week, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is likely to reserve its judgment regarding Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, which said the company had abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

2018

· Android users alleged before the CCI that Google was abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related market in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act.

·  It was contended that Google asking Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to preinstall the entire Google suite (GMS) under the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) was an unfair condition. GMS enables popular Google applications like search, mail, maps, YouTube, etc., to function smoothly.

October 2022

January 2023 February 15, 2023: CCI’s order suffers from confirmation bias, says Google February 16: CCI order based on flawed investigation February 23: Providing quality products not an offence February 24: OEMs pre-install more non-Google apps than Google apps: February 27: Google most searched term on Bing March 1: OEMs do not want their own OS March 2: CCI’s brief response
1) Digital feudalism.