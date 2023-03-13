Google vs CCI: What has been argued in NCLAT so far?

Next week, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is likely to reserve its judgment regarding Google’s appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order, which said the company had abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem.

2018

· Android users alleged before the CCI that Google was abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related market in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act.

· It was contended that Google asking Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to preinstall the entire Google suite (GMS) under the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) was an unfair condition. GMS enables popular Google applications like search, mail, maps, YouTube, etc., to function smoothly.

October 2022



On October 20, 2022, CCI, based on its Director General’s (DG) investigation report and other documents filed by both sides, concluded that Google was indeed abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.



CCI held that Google can neither force OEMs to preinstall its apps, nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps.



Furthermore, it asked the US-based company not to offer any incentives to OEMs to comply with its conditions.



CCI asked Google to cease and desist, and pay a penalty Rs 1,338 crore.



Google appealed to the NCLAT in January but failed to get immediate relief.



The company then approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the tribunal's decision. While the apex court refused to intervene in the case, it asked NCLAT to decide on the matter by March 31, 2023.



The NCLAT decided to start hearing the case from February 15.



On the first day of arguments, Google alleged that the anti-trust regulator's order suffers from “confirmation bias” and is based on a similar order from the European Commission (EC) in 2018.



According to Google, the CCI’s order failed to demonstrate how the Android ecosystem harms OEMs in the Indian ecosystem.



Google argued that the investigation conducted by the CCI, which found the company guilty of abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem, was flawed.



The tech giant argued that the CCI cannot find fault with it nor penalise it for providing quality products. Google’s lawyer referred to CCI’s own observations, that OEMs are not obliged to pre-install any Google apps on their Android devices, and that lack of alternative essential apps like the Google Play Store erodes the marketability of devices.



The tech giant said that many OEMs routinely pre-install more non-Google apps than Google apps in their devices. Google argued that the MADA does not prevent OEMs from pre-installing competing apps with similar functionality.



The tech giant argued that the word ‘Google’ is the most searched term in the rival search engine Bing, owned by Microsoft.



Google contended that its popularity was due to the effectiveness of its search engine and not because it came pre-installed on Android devices.



Google argued that OEMs signed agreements with it as they did not intend to develop their own operating systems. The tech giant countered CCI’s observation that Google reduced the ability of and incentive for device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android by making pre-installation of Google’s apps mandatory.



Appearing for the CCI on March 2, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman argued briefly. He described Google’s policies in five phrases. He said Google’s monopoly signifies:

2) Digital slavery. 3) Technological captivity. 4) Chokepoint capitalism. 5) Consumer exploitation

S.N.Thyagarajan

1) Digital feudalism.