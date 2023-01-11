 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google versus the antitrust watchdog: the story so far

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

The CCI imposed two penalties on Google for abusing its dominant position.

The Supreme Court on January 11 agreed to hear Google’s appeal against an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing to stay an Rs. 1,337 crore penalty levied against it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the antitrust watchdog.

The apex court will hear the appeal on January 16.

CCI imposed a penalty on Google in October 2022 for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

On October 25, 2022, the watchdog imposed another penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the tech giant for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies in addition to issuing a cease-and-desist order.

While both these orders of the CCI have been challenged before the NCLAT, the tribunal refused to grant Google any interim injunction.

