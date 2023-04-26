 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google informs Delhi HC about participation in CCI hearing its payments policy case

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

In October 2022, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for imposing its billing system in Play Store, thereby abusing its dominant position.

Google

Tech giant Google on April 26 told the Delhi High Court that it participated in Competition Commission of India's (CCI) hearing of pleas by stat-ups challenging its new payments policy.

Google made this submission in its appeal against a single judge's order asking CCI to look into new payments policy. The tech giant also made it clear that it was not seeking a stay of the single judge's order as CCI is seized of the case already.

A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court thus issued notices to CCI and Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) in the plea and listed the case for hearing in July 2023.  The High Court also sought responses of CCI and ADIF.

On April 24, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court  asked CCI to hear applications moved by a group of Indian start-ups against Google’s new in-app user choice billing policy and take a decision on or before April 26.