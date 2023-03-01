 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OEMs signed Google’s agreements as they did not intend to develop own operating system, tech giant to NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India is expected to start their arguments in the appeal on March 2

Google on March 1 argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) signed agreements with it as they did not intend to develop their own operating systems.

The tech giant was countering Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) observation that Google reduced the ability of and incentive for device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android by making pre-installation of Google’s apps mandatory.

On its Anti-Fragmentation Agreement (AFA), which prohibits OEMs to manufacture/develop hardware for themselves or for any third party which is not Android-compatible, Google argued that it was brought in so that once an app for Android is written, it runs on all Android devices.

Google argued that maintaining baseline requirements ensured that each brand developed unique features for its device to improve its marketability. Google cited the example of Samsung and One Plus smartphones to say that despite both phones running on Android OS, they look different owing to the features they built to improve its marketability.