Delhi High Court reserves judgment in start-ups' plea against Google's user choice billing system

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

In October 2022, CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for imposing its billing system in Play Store, thereby abusing its dominant position.

Google is currently pursuing its appeal in NCLAT against CCI's Rs 936.44 crore fine.

Delhi High Court on April 19 reserved a plea by Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Google. The alliance wants CCI to urgently investigate Google's user choice billing system (UCB) as it violates the anti-trust watchdog's October 25, 2022 order.

The plea asked the court to direct CCI to conduct an investigation by invoking the 'doctrine of necessity' (extraordinary actions by administrative authority) to investigate Google's alleged violation of CCI's direction and pass an order. It seeks invocation of the 'doctrine of necessity' as CCI does not have the quorum to adjudicate anti-trust cases. The plea further asked the court to stay Google's implementation of the UCB till CCI finished its investigation.

ADIF was represented by lawyer Abir Roy who contended that CCI has to decide on the application for investigation quickly as Google intends to implement the policy from April 26. He further argued that CCI is currently clearing merger and acquisition deals (combination filings) using the doctrine of necessity, and hence it must also consider ADIF's case. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, who appeared for Match Group Inc, supported ADIF's plea on invoking the doctrine of necessity.

Appearing for CCI, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman argued that since the process of appointment of members to CCI is in progress, it may not be appropriate to hear an anti-trust case at this stage. Futhermore, he added that CCI is clearing mergers and acquisitions as the Competition Act mandates that it cannot be kept pending beyond a certain period of time.