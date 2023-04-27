 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dantewada: When SC imposed penalty on activist for falsely alleging that security forces massacred tribals

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

In 2009, social activist Himanshu Kumar moved the top court alleging a massacre of tribals of Dantewada by the Chhattisgarh Police, Salwa Judum, and paramilitary forces. However, interactions by an HC judge with the tribals showed that the allegations had no truth in it.

Dantewada. Considering all the documents and evidence, the court levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Himanshu Kumar.

As the nation mourns the killing of security forces personnel on April 26 at Dantewada in a blast carried out by Naxal insurgents using an improvised explosive device (IED), the Supreme Court’s (SC) July 2022 judgment on false litigation against personnel posted at Dantewada assumes importance.
The SC not only imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on social worker Himanshu Kumar, who had filed the litigation, but also permitted the government of Chhattisgarh to initiate proceedings against him.

Moneycontrol explains what Himanshu Kumar’s case was all about, why SC imposed a cost on him, and the Centre’s stance in this matter.

What was the case about?

In 2009, Himanshu Kumar, a social activist moved the SC alleging that Chhattisgarh Police, Salwa Judum (group of vigilantes sponsored by the Chhattisgarh Government), and the Paramilitary Forces orchestrated a brutal massacre of the tribals in some villages in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. It alleged that 19 people were massacred by the security forces.
Kumar’s plea sought an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged massacre and compensation from the government to the victims and their families for the extra-judicial executions, looting of their properties, burning of their houses, and other losses suffered by the victims.