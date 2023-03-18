 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CJI Chandrachud: No pressure from the executive to decide cases in a particular way

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

CJI referred to the recent judgment of the SC on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners and said, “If there was any pressure do you think such a judgment could have been passed?”

CJI DY Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on March 18 said that in his 23 years as a judge, he has never been told by the political arm of the government or the executive to decide a case in a particular way.

The CJI was answering a question on whether judges are put under pressure from the government when deciding cases. CJI referred to the recent judgment of the SC on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners and said, “If there was any pressure do you think such a judgment could have been passed?”

He further said, “State is the largest litigant in India today, we are holding against the state in such a large number of issues. We must trust our democracy and its institutions, it has developed very clear and defining lines.”

On putting out collegium resolutions citing intel reports