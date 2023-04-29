 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani-Hindenurg probe: SEBI seeks six more months from SC to investigate

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 29, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

The markets regulator sought more time as the investigation/examination relating to 12 suspicious transactions alleged in the Hindenburg report are complex and would require time to complete a proper investigation.

SEBI said the 12 suspicious transactions related to the Adani group have many sub-transactions and a rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data/information from various sources

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court, asking for six more months to complete its probe into allegations made by American short seller Hindenburg against the Adani group.

The Supreme Court, in its March 2 order, had asked SEBI to conclude the investigation in allegations against Adani and submit a report in this regard in two months, which is slated to end on May 2.

The regulator has sought for time as the  investigation/examination relating to 12 suspicious transactions alleged in the Hindenburg report are complex and would require at least 15 months for completion of the
investigation. However, the regulator has said that it is making all reasonable endeavors to conclude the same within six months.

