GST Council recommendations not binding on states and Centre: Supreme Court

Supreme Court has held that recommendations by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council are not binding on states or the Centre and hold a persuasive value.

The parliament as well as state legislatures possess equal powers to legislate on GST and the Council can advise suitably, the court said.

The court added that the provisions under Articles 246A and 279 indicate that states and centre have equal powers to legislate on taxation matters and cannot act independently of one another. The provisions highlight competitive federalism, the bench added.

While pronouncing the judgment, the Supreme Court bench headed by DY Chandrachud said that the recommendations of the Council result from a collaborative process and discussions.

The principles of co-operative federalism have been highlighted by the court in this ruling.

The detailed written judgment passed by the court is awaited.

