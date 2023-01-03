 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apex court rules out additional restriction on freedom of speech of MPs, MLAs

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

The bench also held that statements made by ministers in relation to government or public affairs cannot be held against the government.

A Constitution Bench led by Justice Abdul Nazeer today held that additional restrictions on freedom of speech cannot be imposed on the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) than what is already contemplated in Article 19 (2) of the Constitution.

The judgement has held that the right to freedom of speech and the restrictions can be exercised not only against the state but also against non-state actors. The bench has held that statements made by a minister in relation to government affairs cannot be held against the government. A mere statement by a minister which is inconsistent with the rights of a citizen does not lead to a Constitutional tort. However, if as a consequence, it leads to an offence, it is a constitutional tort.

Tort is a civil wrong which causes a person to suffer loss or harm.

Justice BV Nagarathna, who wrote a separate judgement, has noted that a minister may make a statement in personal capacity or official capacity. If the statement of the minister is in personal capacity, no vicarious liability can be attributed. However, if the statement in official capacity is disparaging and relates to the affairs of government, such statements can be attributable to the government on the principle of collective responsibility. She added that  if the stray remarks by a minister are not consistent with stand of government, it could be treated as a personal remark.

Justice Nagarathna also opined that it is the responsibility of the political parties to control the speeches made by their ministers by formulating a code of conduct. The judge also urged the Parliament to come up with a law to restrain public functionaries from making disparaging remarks against other citizens.

Background of the case