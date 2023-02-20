Laid-off Google employees building startup: 'Pretty bummed out, but...'

A senior Google manager is working to build his own company after being laid off by the tech titan, Insider reported. To help him, he has got a group of other sacked employees on board.

Henry Kirk said he had floated his business idea on a group chat he started with his team for moral support, after the mass layoffs.

With his new undertaking Kirk, who worked to refine Google apps experience for users, wants to offer businesses design and research tools to other companies.

And he is confident he has the right people on his side