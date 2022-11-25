 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
King Charles bans this 'despicable' dish at royal palaces

Nov 25, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

It is a controversial dish that his invited criticism from many quarters.

UK animal rights campaign group PETA said on Friday that King Charles III has banned foie gras at all royal residences.

There was no immediate comment from Buckingham Palace when contacted by AFP, which has seen a letter to the group from a royal official.

The letter states: "I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans for this policy to change."

It was dated November 10 and signed by the Master of the King's Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has long campaigned to outlaw foie gras on ethical grounds due to the force-feeding of ducks and geese to fatten their livers.

It said Charles had previous removed the "despicable product" from royal residences in his previous role as prince of Wales.