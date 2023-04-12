 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

When Keshub Mahindra and Ratan Tata shared a table at key government panel

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

Ratan Tata on being requested to continue for another term as the chairman of Tata Group had said, 'I am not Mr Mahindra. Please let me enjoy my life as I want to.'

Ratan Tata and Keshub Mahindra attend a meeting of Indian industrialists at Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's residence in New Delhi on July 20, 2006.

Keshub Mahindra, the 99-year-old billionaire who died on Wednesday, had once shared a table with legendary industrialist Ratan Tata at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Council of Trade and Industry in 2006.

The late industrialist, who was also Anand Mahindra's uncle and predecessor, was inducted into the council in 2004. The panel was scheduled to meet once in three months for policy dialogue with the Prime Minister in matters related to trade and industry.

Other members of the 21-member council included corporate leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, RP Goenka, Sunil Mittal, Deepak Parekh, and Jamshed Godrej.

Keshub Mahindra, the former chairman of the Mahindra Group, was given a three-year extension at 86. Interestingly, in 2011 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement, he dismissed suggestions to continue at the helm of the conglomerate for another term.