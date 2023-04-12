When Keshub Mahindra and Ratan Tata shared a table at key government panel

Keshub Mahindra, the 99-year-old billionaire who died on Wednesday, had once shared a table with legendary industrialist Ratan Tata at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Council of Trade and Industry in 2006.

The late industrialist, who was also Anand Mahindra's uncle and predecessor, was inducted into the council in 2004. The panel was scheduled to meet once in three months for policy dialogue with the Prime Minister in matters related to trade and industry.

Other members of the 21-member council included corporate leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, RP Goenka, Sunil Mittal, Deepak Parekh, and Jamshed Godrej.

Keshub Mahindra, the former chairman of the Mahindra Group, was given a three-year extension at 86. Interestingly, in 2011 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement, he dismissed suggestions to continue at the helm of the conglomerate for another term.