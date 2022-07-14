Kerala, Ahmedabad make it to TIME magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places of 2022

The TIME magazine has named Kerala and Ahmedabad among the 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of the World’s Greatest Places of 2022.

Describing the southern state, the publication stated: "Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as 'God’s own country' for good reason."

The TIME magazine piece focused on the state's motor-home tourism and its first caravan park, Karavan Meadows. "In the wake of the state’s success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism. Over 1,000 campers have already begun to traverse the land, a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala’s beaches and verdant plantations," the publication stated.

Penguin trainer Kiarna is pictured next to African penguins inside their enclosure at the Gujarat Science City on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File photo)

Describing the second Indian destination on its list, TIME magazine stated, "As India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism." Among places to visit, the publication mentioned Gandhi Ashram "that sits on 36 acres on the banks of the Sabarmati River" and included Navratri, "a vibrant nine-day celebration... billed as the longest dance festival in the world," as one of the must-attend cultural events.

Elaborating on the city's contemporary innovations, the publication mentioned Ahmedabad’s Gujarat Science City which includes a 20-acre nature park "to educate the public on local flora as well as provide new spaces for playing chess and practicing yoga". "There is also a new interactive robot gallery that celebrates innovation in robotics and features a towering replica of a Transformer. And Science City’s new aquarium, which showcases aquatic species from around the globe, is now India’s largest," it added.

Other cities that made to the list include Seoul, Buahan in Bali, Mandeira in Spain and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

