Johnny Depp sings 'Isolation' live on stage ahead of Amber Heard case verdict | Watch

Actor Johnny Depp surprised his fans on Sunday night when he made a made a surprise appearance on stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday.

This comes only days after the closing arguments were made in the defamation case involving former wife and fellow actor Amber Heard.

On Sunday night, Depp made an appearance alongside his friend Beck -- who’s touring the UK -- to perform their 2020 song Isolation, a remake of John Lennon’s popular number.

Johnny Depp had earlier played rock music and is also part of the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

Meanwhile, here's how Depp's fans reacted to the surprise performance:

According to a report in The Guardian, On releasing their version of Isolation in 2020, Jeff Beck had said: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year … you’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while”. There have been no further releases since Isolation, however.