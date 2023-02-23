Joe Biden stumbles, trips for 3rd time on Air Force One plane steps in viral video

US President Joe Biden stumbled and tripped again while getting up the stairs of Air Force One after concluding his eastern European 3-day trip to mark the anniversary of the Ukraine vs Russia war.

The 80-year-old did quickly regain his balance and walked up the stairs before proceeding to wave goodbye to people at the Chopin Airport in Poland’s Warsaw. He then entered the aircraft.

In the past, Biden has been facing some issues especially when it comes to taking the steps up to Air Force One.

In March 2021, Biden stumbled twice and fell on the steps while trying to depart for Georgia. Then-White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said that it was just a gust of wind that made him fall.

Then in May 2022, Biden briefly lost balance as he walked up his plane’s steps at Andrews Air Force Base.

The next month it happened again. The president staggered again while taking a flight to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas and appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

These plane steps aside, Biden has also fallen off his bicycle after bringing it to a halt and on multiple occasions displayed slurred and incoherent speech giving his critics heavy fodder to slam him.

White House doctor Kevin O'Connor, after a physical examination last week, said Biden has a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet" in a report. Twitter users reacted to the viral video that was critical of Biden and many questioned the President's physical fitness to continue in the top position in the country. He is the oldest American President. But he also had supporters. "I'm in my prime. And I've tripped on steps more times than I care to admit. I'm impressed with President Biden's agility. He caught himself, bounced back up like a super ball, spun around, and waved. Like a boss! That's badass for anyone, but especially for an 80 year old," wrote a user.

