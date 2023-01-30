 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What's it like living with 'goofy' Jeff Bezos? Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez reveals

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

TV personality Lauren Sánchez on how she and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos spend their time together.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been together since 2019.

Most people wouldn't think of billionaire Jeff Bezos as "goofy" and someone who makes Sunday breakfast for their family, but this is what his partner Lauren Sánchez revealed about him in a recent in-depth interview.

Sánchez spoke to The Wall Street Journal's WSJ. Magazine about her life with the Amazon founder, that includes lots of laughs, working together and just "being together all time", revealing aspects of his personality often hidden from public view.

"He's really funny," the 53-year-old media personality told the magazine. "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy."

Sánchez spoke endearingly of Bezos' distinct laughter, that at first, caught her off-guard.