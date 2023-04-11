Jeff Bezos's megayacht worth $500 million makes its maiden voyage. 9 points on 'Koru'

Jeff Bezos's megayacht -- believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world -- has finally completed construction five years after it was commissioned in 2018, and made its maiden voyage. The vessel, called Koru, is estimated to be worth $500 million. It was previously known as Y721 or Project 721, but its new name Koru means 'new beginnings' in Maori.

The yacht left Dutch shipmaker Oceanco's facilities on Thursday and traveled to Gibraltar, Business Insider reported.

Here's what we know about Koru:

1.) Running the yacht will cost Amazon founder Jeff Bezos $25 million a year.