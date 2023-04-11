 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Jeff Bezos's megayacht worth $500 million makes its maiden voyage. 9 points on 'Koru'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Running Koru will cost Jeff Bezos $25 million a year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Koru is the tallest yacht in the world, with triple masts towering at over 230 feet, making the sailing yacht nearly half the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza. (Image credit for Koru: @captsingh/Twitter)

Jeff Bezos's megayacht -- believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world -- has finally completed construction five years after it was commissioned in 2018, and made its maiden voyage. The vessel, called Koru, is estimated to be worth $500 million. It was previously known as Y721 or Project 721, but its new name Koru means 'new beginnings' in Maori.

The yacht left Dutch shipmaker Oceanco's facilities on Thursday and traveled to Gibraltar, Business Insider reported.

Here's what we know about Koru:

1.) Running the yacht will cost Amazon founder Jeff Bezos $25 million a year.