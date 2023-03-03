 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jamsetji Tata: 4 ways the visionary changed the world around him

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Jamsetji Tata was born on March 3, 1839, in Navsari, Gujarat. Regarded as the Father of Indian Industry, he was a visionary who changed the world around him.

Jamsetji Tata is regarded as the Father of Indian Industry (Image credit: @ratantata/Instagram)

The Tata Group is celebrating the 184th birth anniversary of its founder Jamsetji Tata today. Born on March 3, 1839, Jamsetji Tata is regarded as the “Father of Indian Industry.” His date of birth is observed as Founder’s Day within the Tata Group, which he founded as a private trading firm in 1868. His vision inspired the steel and power industries in India, set the foundation for technical education, and helped the country leapfrog into the ranks of industrialised nations, the Tata Group writes on its website.

On Jamsetji Tata’s 184th birth anniversary, here’s a look at how the ideas of a visionary changed the world around him.

Man of steel
Jamsetji Tata is best known for setting up the Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO) in Jamshedpur. The idea of setting up an iron and steel plant in India was born when Tata visited Manchester in UK. TISCO started pig iron production in 1911 and began producing steel in 1912.

“When India relied on others for steel, one man envisioned a nation standing on its own feet,” the Tata Group wrote in an Instagram post on the occasion of Jamsetji Tata’s birth anniversary.

India’s first planned industrial city