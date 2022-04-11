iQOO to launch Neo 6 smartphone in China on April 13

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQOO, is all set to launch the Neo 6 smartphone in China, on April 13th. The company made the announcement via a Weibo post (China's alternative to Twitter).

The Neo 6 will be the successor to iQOO's Neo 5, which was released in 2021. The new phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery, bolstered by 80W fast charge support.

At the back of the phone is a triple-camera module, with a primary 64-megapixel sensor. The camera will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will feature Android 12, out of the box, and support 5G. The phone will have 12GB of RAM.

On the front of the phone is a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, which will reportedly ship with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

So far the design details for the phone show off curved edges around the chassis, a vegan leather finish on the back, and Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

The company teased the launch of their mid-range phone, Z6, in India recently on Twitter. While there is no official word on the specifications yet, a report by GSMArena said that the phone will launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G SoC. If that's true, then it will be the same chipset that the company used in the previous iteration, Z5.