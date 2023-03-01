Woman loses over Rs 8 lakh after getting locked out of her Apple account

Last November, Reyhan Ayas lost her iPhone while leaving a Manhattan bar when a man snatched it and ran off. But after that, she also lost access to her Apple account and $10,000 (about Rs 8 lakh).

Ayas, who's originally from Istanbul, said Apple was unhelpful when she tried to regain access to her account, Business Insider reported.

She told The Wall Street Journal how the thief locked her out of the iPhone 13 Pro Max by using her passcodes to access it before changing the device's password. in the next 24 hours, the thief then stole $10,000 from her bank accounts, Ayas said.

The 31-year-old said she borrowed another iPhone to find hers using the "Find My iPhone" function but by then she'd already been locked out of her Apple account. Because she had lost access to her Apple account, she was also unable to log on to her MacBook computer. "I didn't know what was going on," Ayas told Business Insider.

Moneycontrol News