International Olympic Day 2022: 10 inspiring quotes from Olympic icons

The Olympic Games are the world’s most prestigious sporting event. With over 200 nations participating in summer and winter sports competitions held every four years, the Olympics are also one of the oldest sporting events in the world. Every year, June 23 is celebrated as International Olympic Day. It is a day when sportspeople and athletes converge across the world to promote the many benefits of playing games and sports – not the least of which is fitness and good health.

The idea of International Olympic Day dates back to 1947, when Doctor Gruss, a member of the International Olympic Committee, submitted a report suggesting the celebration of Olympic Day. The first International Olympic Day was celebrated in 1948. June 23 was picked as the date to observe Olympic Day as this was the date on which the International Olympic Committee was formed in 1894.

As nations across the world celebrate International Olympic Day 2022, here is a look at some inspiring quotes form Olympic icons through the ages:

“It’s not wise to blindly copy what others are doing.” – Abhinav Bindra

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does — that makes you a winner right there.” - Venus Williams

“If you dream and you allow yourself to dream you can do anything. And that's what this Olympic medal represents.” - Clara Hughes

“Without passion, you won't do something 100 percent. That's the bottom line. And what's the point of doing something if you're not doing it 100 percent?” – Apolo Anton Ohno

“Failure I can live with. Not trying is what I can’t handle.” – Sanya Richards Ross

“Never put an age limit on your dreams.” - Dara Torres

“Gold medals aren’t really made of gold. They’re made of sweat, determination, and a hard-to-find alloy called guts.” – Dan Gable

“Hard work has made it easy. That is my secret. That is why I win.” ― Nadia Comaneci

“This ability to conquer oneself is no doubt the most precious of all things sports bestows.” – Olga Korbut

“When anyone tells me I can’t do anything, I’m just not listening any more.” – Florence Griffith Joyner