Infosys techie quits job to take up brinjal farming in Japan, earns double

Ankita Sengupta
Apr 23, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Venkatasamy Vignesh used to earn Rs 40,000 at his last job at Infosys. He now earns Rs 80,000.

Venkatasamy Vignesh works at a brinjal farm at Kochi prefecture in Japan. (Image credit: Moneycontrol)

When Venkatasamy Vignesh got a job with Infosys in Chennai, his family was thrilled. Hailing from a family involved in agriculture, a job with a reputed software company meant a stable income, but the happiness was short-lived when Vignesh decided to quit his job and take up farming. Now, two years since, the 27-year-old earns double the salary while working at a brinjal farm in Japan.

"I have always been interested in agriculture," Vignesh, who hails from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, told Moneycontrol. "And it was during the lockdown that I got a chance to reconnect with my passion. I began to tend to my family's farms and soon realised that it was indeed my calling."

But Vignesh's family was not in favour of him earning a living out of agriculture. "They said there is no money to be made here. And they wanted me to have a stable income," he said, and he soon found hope when he came to know of an opportunity in Japan.

"I heard from a friend about an institute that trains people in Japanese language and culture before helping them find jobs in the country and I got myself enrolled," Vignesh said.