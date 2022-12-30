 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When Infosys just had a one-room office: Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan's throwback

Edited by : Ria Saini
Dec 30, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Kris Gopalakrishnan talked about early days at Infosys and the close bond between the founders.

Infosys, one of India's most-respected IT companies, began in 1981, an enterprise of seven young engineers -- NR Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, Ashok Arora and NS Raghavan.

In their early days, the founders shared apartments and workspaces -- experiences that forged life-long friendships.

Infosys' office in Bengaluru's Jayanagar had just one private cabin, Kris Gopalakrishnan told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"Whoever comes first or whoever has customer meetings gets that office and the rest of us would kind of hang around outside because we didn't have space to sit," he said. "So, these are the experiences that made Infosys what it is today."

In the first 10 years of Infosys, Gopalakrishnan and his colleagues lived "hand-to-mouth". He said invoices determined whether or not they would get paid.