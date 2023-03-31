 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Influencer Niharika NM had a Google job offer, reveals why she rejected it

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

Niharika NM, who grew up in Bengaluru and later moved to Los Angeles, gained massive internet popularity during the pandemic years.

Niharika NM has over 3.2 million Instagram followers. (Image credit: niharika_nm/Instagram)

Niharika NM’s rise to fame on social media was almost meteoric, with the 25-year-old having amassed over 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The popular digital content creator is best known for her hilarious Instagram Reels that are relatable to most of us.

She recently revealed that she had walked away from a job at Google.

Armed with a computer science engineering degree from Bengaluru’s BMS College of Engineering and an MBA from Chapman University in California, she said the decision to turn down the Google offer was a conscious one.
So how did her parents react when she told them she does not want to take up the lucrative job?

“It didn’t really go well, obviously. Because it was their dream and also mine to get a job at a company like Google. It came at a time when the pandemic was over,” Niharika said at the News18 Rising India Summit.

“And I got the job. I have three degrees for no reason. They spent all their money on those degrees and I said I probably won’t take this job. They were like, ‘but why?’”