IndiGo baggage handlers seen tossing boxes on camera. Airline’s response…

IndiGo has offered an explanation after airline employees were seen tossing boxes onto a trailer carelessly. The airline said that customer luggage was not mishandled after a Twitter user shared a video of the incident on the microblogging platform. Instead, IndiGo said in its response, the boxes in the video contained non-fragile cargo and were packaged to “endure fast maneuvers.”

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared a short clip which show two small brown boxes being offloaded from an airplane. Two IndiGo baggage handlers pick up the boxes and toss them into a parked trailer. The same process is repeated with larger white boxes that arrive in tow.

“Hi IndiGo, is this how you handle all flight luggage everyday or today was special?” asked Twitter user @ triptoes while sharing the video.

The clip was widely shared on the microblogging platform, where it has been viewed nearly 12,000 times.

“Ms Goel, thank you for your feedback. The boxes in the video shared are not customers' luggage but instead, these are fast-moving, light weight containers carrying non-fragile cargo and packed by the shippers for us to endure fast maneuvers,” the airline responded.

“We'd like to assure you that our customers' possessions are our priority and they are handled with utmost care.”

Meanwhile, several IndiGo customers over the last few months have complained about the airline no longer using the ‘Fragile’ tag to mark luggage with breakable items. IndiGo says the fragile tag has been discontinued because “we value all our passengers' bags and take utmost care during its transport, therefore a separate tag is not used.”