India's hottest February since 1877: Weather office

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

The weather office said there was little probability of heat waves in March, but most parts of India could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.

The monthly average minimum temperature over the Indian region was the fifth highest during this February since 1901.

India reported the warmest February this year since 1877 with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees celsius, the weather office said on Tuesday while linking it with global warming.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said most parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal temperatures while the southern peninsula and parts of Maharashtra are likely to escape the brunt of harsh weather conditions.

Addressing a virtual press conference, SC Bhan, the head of the Hydromet and Agromet Advisory Services of IMD said there was little probability of heat waves in March, but most parts of the country could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.

The monthly average maximum temperature for February was the highest since 1877, Bhan told reporters in response to a question, linking the rising trend to the phenomenon of global warming.