India’s diabetes crisis: Even higher number of young Indians getting it since COVID-19 pandemic

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Many people got diabetes due to an increase in obesity rates, stress, depression, lack of healthy eating and regular exercise during the lockdown. Surveys by medical platforms show a number higher of young people getting the disease since the pandemic. 

For India, often referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, COVID-19 may have triggered a silent explosion of sorts with a higher, than before, number of Indians joining the pool of diabetics since the pandemic began.

As per estimates by the International Diabetes Foundation, nearly 80 million adults live with diabetes in the country and this number is set to reach over 130 million by 2045.

India ranks second after China in the global diabetes epidemic and contributes over 18 percent of the global diabetes case burden.

The latest survey by integrated healthcare company Practo, ahead of World Diabetes Day which falls on November 14, has confirmed what experts have been fearing: the platform witnessed an overall 44 per cent increase in in-person diabetes consultations year on year (October 2020 - September 2021 versus October 2021 - September 2022).

Also, young Indians in the age group of 25-34 years recorded the highest spike in consultations as their share of consultations increased by 46 percent since last year, the survey also found.

The findings are alarming and sadly, not the only ones. Retrospective data analysis by digital healthcare platform Tata 1mg showed that one-third of the people who tested for HbA1c at its labs between March and October this year, were found to have diabetes, with the highest incidence reported among the 40-60 years age group.