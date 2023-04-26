 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Days before being hanged in Singapore, Indian-origin man asked for his favourite sweets

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Days before he was hanged in Singapore for smuggling one kilogram of cannabis, Tangaraju Suppiah asked prison authorities for his favourite dishes: Chicken rice, nasi biryani, ice cream soda, and Milo-flavoured sweets.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was executed on charges of smuggling a kilogram of cannabis

Kokila Annamalai, a Singapore-based rights activist representing the family, confirmed Suppiah had been executed by hanging after the president had rejected pleas for clemency on the eve of the execution.

In a moving post shared before the execution, Annamalai confirmed that the 46-year-old Indian-origin man got to taste some of his favourite food items after nine years. Prison authorities, however, were not able to find the Milo-flavoured sweets he had requested.

“Death row prisoners who get an execution notice are given a small amount of money to buy a treat for the others on death row, in the week leading up to their execution,” Annamalai said. Tangaraju used his allowance to buy fish burgers, curry puffs and soft drinks for others death-row prisoners.